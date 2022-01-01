The Sweet Hand with Dessert Divas
Come in and get a taste of the sweet life!
25642 Crown Valley Pkwy E2
Location
25642 Crown Valley Pkwy E2
Ladera Ranch CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar
Proudly Serving Authentic Italian Cuisine in Orange County for Over 35 Years!
Whealthy
Next Level Grill!
Taco Mesa
Come in and enjoy!
Cosmo's Italian Kitchen
We are a local family-run restaurant with an exciting location in South Orange County. Come and join us for delicious authentic Italian food in a warm and friendly atmosphere!