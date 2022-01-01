Go
The Sweet Onion Brewhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

78 brookside ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$13.00
Chester Cheesesteak$14.00
Plain Mac and Cheese$15.00
Kids Mac$8.00
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Bacon Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Pretzel Nuggets$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Tavern Burger$14.00
Bang Tacos$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV

Location

78 brookside ave

Chester NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

