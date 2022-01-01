Go
The Sweet Spot

At The Sweet Spot, we have five Topgolf Swing Suite entertainment bays in which up to eight people can play golf, play games, party and socialize while enjoying some of the best food and beverage in the Lehigh Valley.

2805 Lehigh Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Hole-In-One$12.00
Our famous BBQ pulled pork on a brioche bun with a side of slaw
Cheese Curds$6.00
Garlic breaded with marinara
Chicken Wings$13.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Hot, Worm Burner, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Sriracha-Honey, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun, or Old Bay
Ranch or Bleu Cheese with crudité
Reuben$10.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread
Bogey Burger$10.00
Certified Angus Beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear on a brioche bun
Plant Based burger |2
A.B.C.L.T. Sandwich$13.00
Avocado, bacon, grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato with garlic aioli on toasted thick cut pullman white bread
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Crispy Buffalo chicken, romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, red onion, carrot and tomato served with bleu cheese dressing
Birdie Flatbread$10.00
Grilled Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, tomato and buttermilk ranch on toasted flatbread
Chicken Tenders$10.00
All white meat breaded and fried with fries and BBQ sauce
Toss in wing sauce |1
Bunker Burger$14.00
Steak-seasoned Certified Angus Beef burger, bacon, cheddar, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce on a brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2805 Lehigh Street

Allentown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

