The SweetSpot Bakehouse

The SweetSpot Bakehouse is Whitewater's favorite bakery and coffee shop! Stop in and treat yo'self!
Gift cards also work at The SweetSpot Cafe downtown.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

1185 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)

Popular Items

Brewed Coffee
Double Bacon & Cheese$5.75
Morning Breath$5.75
Cold Brew
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
Iced Latte (Add Flavors Within)
Hot Latte (Add Flavors Within)
Hot Momma$5.75
Mediterranean Breakfast$5.75
Donuts
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1185 W Main St

Whitewater WI

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
