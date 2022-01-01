Go
The SweetSpot Cafe

The SweetSpot Cafe is the place to meet in downtown Whitewater. Stop in for coffee, a treat, or a quick and healthy meal.
Gift cards also work at our sister location, The SweetSpot Bakehouse.

SANDWICHES

226 Whitewater St • $

Avg 4.7 (831 reviews)

Popular Items

Morning Breath$5.75
sausage, egg, cheddar cheese & a garlic herb cream cheese spread on a toasted everything bagel
Hot Latte (Add Flavors Within)
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
Egg & cheddar cheese on a toasted plain bagel
Hot Momma$5.75
Bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese & a jalapeno cheddar cream cheese spread on a toasted jalapeno bagel
Muffins$2.50
Bagels & Spread
Toasted bagel with a choice of house-made cream cheese spread
Cold Brew
Iced Latte (Add Flavors Within)
Cupcakes$2.50
Double Bacon & Cheese$5.75
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese & a bacon cheddar cream cheese spread on a toasted asiago bagel
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

226 Whitewater St

Whitewater WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
