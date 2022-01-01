The SweetSpot Cafe
The SweetSpot Cafe is the place to meet in downtown Whitewater. Stop in for coffee, a treat, or a quick and healthy meal.
Gift cards also work at our sister location, The SweetSpot Bakehouse.
SANDWICHES
226 Whitewater St • $
226 Whitewater St
Whitewater WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
