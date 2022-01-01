Go
The Swiss Restaurant and Bar

Santa Maria Style Steak House offering in house aged angus steaks hand cut by Eddie Plemmons, amazing seafood, chicken and rib dishes, homemade sides and soups and our specialty fire roasted broccoli and asparagus!

516 N Broadway

Popular Items

Garlic Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Maple Glazed Salmon$26.00
Oak grilled salmon glazed with maple syrup
Ideal Skinless Chicken Breast 8 oz.$21.00
Oak barbecued breast, asparagus and broccoli served with a green salad
Location

516 N Broadway

Santa Maria CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
