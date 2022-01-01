Go
The Switch BBQ aims to deliver a fun atmosphere with a nostalgic feel for high quality Texas BBQ and excellent service.

166 Hargraves Dr

Popular Items

*1 Dozen Chicken Wings*$24.00
1 Dozen Oak Smoked Wings. Smoked over Post Oak and Flash Fried to finish. Tossed to order in our house sauces.
*Please note, we are unable to do orders of all flats or drums if order is more than 2 dozen wings*
*Chop Block Queso & Chips*$9.99
Cheddar, Green Chiles, Smoked Meat
1 Meat Plate / 2 Sides$16.95
1 Meat Plate with your choice of 2 sides.
St. Louis Pork Ribs
St. Louis Pork Ribs
Prime Brisket
Smoked Prime Brisket
Sausages$4.50
House Made Sausage - Choose From Jalapeno Cheddar or Switch Mild Links
Mac & Cheese
House Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Corn Casserole
A Switch Favorite. Our house Corn Casserole.
Potato Salad
2 Meat Plate / 2 Sides$21.95
Two Meat Plate served with two sides of your choice.
Location

166 Hargraves Dr

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
