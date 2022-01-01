The Switch
The Switch BBQ aims to deliver a fun atmosphere with a nostalgic feel for high quality Texas BBQ and excellent service.
166 Hargraves Dr
Popular Items
Location
166 Hargraves Dr
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The League Kitchen and Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Mr.Chingon LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
The Perfect Pairing, Craft Beer & Pizza. And now you can get them together at Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen!
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Come hungry...Leave happy :)