Go
Toast

The Sycamore - Pittsboro

Come in and enjoy!

480 Hillsboro St Suite 500

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

480 Hillsboro St Suite 500

Pittsboro NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Modern Life Deli & Drinks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Metal Brixx Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copeland Springs Farm & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our kitchen is located right on our sustainable farm, in the heart of the Chatham beverage district at The Plant in Pittsboro.
Counter service only.
Outdoor seating available anywhere on the 16 acre campus.
Indoor seating available at our neighbors at Starrlight Mead, bmc Brewing & FairGame Beverage.

We use produce from our farm (and occasionally from other local sustainable farms we know & trust!) to create delicious food that nourishes and satisfies!

Breakaway Cafe

No reviews yet

We're here to serve you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston