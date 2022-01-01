Go
We’re glad you’re here. The lot where we constructed The Syndicate was Jackson’s News Stand from 1946-1993. As you step inside, you’ll see many decorative and historic features from its former life. A large, custom-built bar topped with salvaged glass windows and large quartz countertops resembles a New York-style newsstand, while the walls are adorned in local Ohio newspapers from years past. Stop by and see us for brunch, happy hour, dinner, or check our entertainment schedule and come see a show. Catering and event rental is also our specialty featuring experienced staff and gourmet fresh food.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

213 S Main St. • $$$

Avg 4.7 (429 reviews)

Popular Items

Filet Medallions$29.00
Two 4 oz Filet medallions served with smashed redskin potatoes, asparagus, and onion straws
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, croutons, pecorino, Caesar dressing, and lemon wedge
Fish & Chips$18.00
Hand-breaded and fried Atlantic cod served with house cut fries, coleslaw, and banana pepper tarter sauce
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Finished with a lemon Caesar aioli, pecorino, and cracked black pepper
Kids Scrambled Eggs$5.00
Two eggs served with breakfast potatoes and choice of bacon or sausage links
Sirloin$22.00
6 oz Sirloin served with smashed redskin potatoes, asparagus, and onion straws
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Six blackened gulf shrimp, braised beef short rib, cheddar cheese grits, red bell peppers, roasted poblanos, Alabama white BBQ sauce, pecorino, and chives
Flourless Chocolate Torte$8.00
Topped with chocolate ganache, whipped cream, raspberries and powdered sugar
Chicken & Waffles$20.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, house made sweet potato waffle, and maple syrup
House Salad
Mixed greens, bibb lettuce, alfalfa, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, carrot ribbons, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Location

213 S Main St.

Bellefontaine OH

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
