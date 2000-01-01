- Home
The Table
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
16273 General Puller Hwy Suite A-4
Deltaville, VA 23043
Menu
Popular Items
House Basil Chicken Salad served on top Garden Salad with Greek Pasta Salad and Choice of Dressing
Turkey, Swiss, Honey Ham, Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Basil Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
House Made Guacamole with Shredded Cabot White Cheddar Cheese
Turkey, Apple Slices, Cranberry Sauce, House Sourdough
Soppressata, Capicola, Honey Ham, Provolone, Shredded Romaine, Pepperoncini, Cherry Peppers, Italian Dressing, Mayo, Brioche Roll
Hand Cut Fries with Ketchup
House Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast with Panko Parmesan Coating, Marinara, Ciliegene Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
Fried Chicken Thigh, Whole Wheat Waffles, Syrup and Over Easy Egg
Soups Salads
Spring Mix, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Romaine, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese
Soups Sandwiches
House Shrimp Salad with Lettuce on Butter Croissant
Fresh Fried Flounder, Romaine, Tartar, Sesame Seed Brioche
House Roasted and Pulled Chicken Salad on Wheatberry Bread with Bibb Lettuce and Tomato
Brioche, Coleslaw & Chipotle Aioli
Paninis Wraps
Provolone, Swiss, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, House Sourdough
Choose Ranch with Tomatoes & Shredded Romaine on Flour Tortilla or "The Jerry" with Aioli and Slaw
Sub Sandwiches
Ribeye, Peppers, Onion, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Other Favorites
Flour Tortillas, Broiled Cod, Romaine, Mango Salsa, Cilantro Lime, Pickled Onion
Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Aioli, Mango Salsa on Flour Tortillas
Cornmeal Crusted Oysters with Mango Salsa, Cilantro Lime, Pickled Onion, Romaine, Corn Tortilla
A La Carte Sides
Route 11 Chips
Bread Soups Salads
House Made Sourdough, Yeast Rolls & Honey Butter
Soup of the Day: Butternut Bisque
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrots and House Made Croutons
Granny Smith Apples, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Beets with Pistachios, Blue Cheese Crumble and Dayspring Farm Arugula with Mustard Thyme Vinaigrette
Starters
Lightly Fried Calamari, Fried Hot Peppers, Parmesan and Marinara Sauce
Hand Cut Fries with Chipotle Aioli
La Quercia Nduja, Cilantro, Sourdough Toast
Choose Buffalo served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Ranch with Celery or Gochujang served with Seaweed Salad and Pickled Ginger
York River Oysters with Chipotle Aioli
Served with Sourdough Toast Points
Six Fried Shrimp with Orange Marmalade Sauce
Sandwiches Burgers
Grass Fed Burger, Caramelized Onion, Maytag Blue Cheese, Gherkin Mayo, Spring Mix on Brioche Bun
Grass Fed Double Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ma's Pickle Relish Aioli, House Made Potato Roll
Grass Fed Beef with House made Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions, Mayo on Sesame Brioche Bun
Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Spicy Aioli