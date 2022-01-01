The Taco Spot
Healthy Fresh Mexican Food , Taco Spot born in 2013 and brings customers a Tropical environment on The Beach , Pineapples and Kokonuts used to serve drinks make our customers to feel on vacations instantly.
1500 N Broadwalk A
Popular Items
Location
1500 N Broadwalk A
Hollywood FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
GG's Waterfront
Come in and enjoy!
Sunset Club
Come in and enjoy!
Why not?
Come in and enjoy!
Walkabout
Welcome to the Tiki!