The Taco Stand

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2018 N Shepherd Dr • $

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito w/meat$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
Taco w/meat$2.99
Choice of meat, onions, cilantro
Supreme Burrito$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
Fish Taco$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
Chips n' Guacamole$4.99
Cheese & meat Quesadilla$8.99
Chips n' Queso$4.99
Shrimp Taco$3.99
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo
Gringo Burrito$10.99
choice of meat, French fries, cheese, rice, beans, onion, cilantro
Meat Bowl$8.99
choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2018 N Shepherd Dr

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

