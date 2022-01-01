Go
The Taco Stand

Hecho a Mano!

3616 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD

Popular Items

POLLO ASADO TACO$3.29
FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
BAJA TACO$3.50
BATTERED FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
CAMARON TACO$4.29
GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
AL PASTOR TACO$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$8.89
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD, SOUR CREAM
CORN ON THE COB$4.00
GRILLED CORN SERVED WITH MAYONNAISE, COTIJA AND CHILI POWDER
CHURROS$4.00
3PC FRESH CHURROS
3616 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD

LAS VEGAS NV

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
