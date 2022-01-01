Go
The Taco Stand

Hecho a Mano!!

PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$8.89
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD, SOUR CREAM
AL PASTOR TACO$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
POLLO ASADO TACO$3.29
FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
BAJA TACO$3.50
BATTERED FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
SONORA TACO$4.99
FLOUR TORTILLA, FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, BEANS, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CAMARON TACO$4.29
GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
AL PASTOR BURRITO$8.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
240 W CHAPMAN

ORANGE CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
