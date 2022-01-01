Go
The Taco Vault

The Taco Vault brings the best of 3 Matadors Tequileria's tacos to you! Available for events large and small, The Vault is the perfect addition to your next gathering!

2005 Amberbrook Lane

Popular Items

Soppapillas$3.00
Sour Cream$1.00
Quesadilla
2 Premium Tacos + Side$14.00
Nachos
Chips+Queso$5.00
2 Standard Tacos No Side$10.00
Single Taco$6.00
2 Standard Tacos + Side$12.00
Taco Salad$10.00
Location

2005 Amberbrook Lane

Charleston SC

