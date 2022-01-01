Go
The Take Out

Delicious home cooked meals for on the go! Homemade baked goods and fresh bread! Featuring rolled ice cream!

1055 W Fourth St

Popular Items

Seasonal Fruit
Potato Salad
Crush Orange$1.87
20 oz
Cup of Soup$3.50
Soups are created daily based on chefs choice. Please call to inquire about our daily soups.
Pepsi$1.87
20 oz
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ciabatta$10.00
Grilled chicken, ranch dressing, swiss cheese and bacon on ciabatta.
Hot Bratwurst Sandwich$8.00
Bratwurst on a hoagie topped with sauerkraut and grilled onions.
Macaroni Salad
Location

1055 W Fourth St

Winnemucca NV

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

