The Take Out
Delicious home cooked meals for on the go! Homemade baked goods and fresh bread! Featuring rolled ice cream!
1055 W Fourth St
Popular Items
Location
1055 W Fourth St
Winnemucca NV
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca
Nevada's Premier Mexican Restaurant
Bella Grazia
Come in and enjoy! Where laughs are shared and a great times poured!
Queso's Winnemucca
Queso's has something for everybody.
So whether you're craving a dish topped with Cotija, Queso Oaxaca, Queso Fresco, or warm cheese sauce, we have queso dishes for you to further explore and the classic queso dishes you already love.