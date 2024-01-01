Go
Banner picView gallery

The Takeout - 1103 E Boxelder Rd., Unit 4

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1103 E Boxelder Rd., Unit 4

Gillette, WY 82718

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1103 E Boxelder Rd., Unit 4, Gillette WY 82718

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar
orange star4.5 • 2,427
1205 S Douglas Hwy Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext
Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Gillette
orange starNo Reviews
2721 S. Douglas Hwy Gillette, WY 82718
View restaurantnext
Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop - 2700 South Douglas Highway
orange starNo Reviews
2700 South Douglas Highway Gillette, WY 82718
View restaurantnext
THE ALLEY COFFEEHOUSE & JUICE BAR -
orange starNo Reviews
2701 Powder Basin Avenue Gillette, WY 82718
View restaurantnext
Mary's Mountain Cookies - Gillette
orange starNo Reviews
316 S Gillette Ave Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext
The Railyard
orange starNo Reviews
113 S Gillette Ave Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gillette

The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar
orange star4.5 • 2,427
1205 S Douglas Hwy Gillette, WY 82716
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Gillette

Custer

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Takeout - 1103 E Boxelder Rd., Unit 4

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston