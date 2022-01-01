Go
The Tang image
Chinese

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10025

Popular Items

White Rice$2.00
Drunk Noodles$16.00
Braised beef soup mixed with Momofuku Hozon and chickpea paste,
fried ground pork sauce, fried garlic, scallions and topped with beef
shanks, sesame seeds, and chili oil
Tang's Herbal Chicken Noodle Soup$17.00
6-hr simmered chicken soup cooked with assorted Chinese
medicines, comes with whole chicken thigh
Braised Beef Noodles Soup$17.00
Braised beef shanks cooked with chili bean paste, star anise, and
Sichuan style spices, topped with Shanghai cabbage and soft
boiled egg
Garlic Pork Dumplings$9.00
Pork and chives dumplings with fried garlic and chili oil on top
Scallion Oil Noodles$15.00
Fried spring onion oil, dark soy sauce, topped with fried scallion,
shiitake mushroom, and tiger prawns
*Vegetarian Option Available (without dried shrimp)
Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil$9.00
Hand made mini pork dumplings in chili oil
Fried Pork and Chives Dumplings$10.00
Fried pork and chives dumplings with chili oil on top
Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup$17.00
6-hr simmered beef bone soup cooked with Angus oxtail, topped
with goji and pea sprouts
Pan-fried Turnip Cake$8.00
Pan-fried savory radish rice cake with crispy outside layer
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm

Location

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan NY 10025

Directions

