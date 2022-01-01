Go
The Taphouse 1637 imageView gallery

The Taphouse 1637

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

23418 Three Notch Road

California, MD 20619

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Chicken Makhni Bowl
$15.95
Popular
Lamb Quesadilla
$14.95
Popular
Taco Tray TUESDAY ONLY
$45.00
Popular
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.95
Popular
Chips, Salsa & Queso
$15.00
Popular
Curry Fries
$7.95
Popular

Pretzels

Crabby Pretzel
$12.95
Pretzel and Beer Cheese
$9.95

Quesadillas

Lamb Quesadilla
$14.95
Popular
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.95
Popular

Nachos

Loaded Nachos
$11.95

Tacos

Taco Tray TUESDAY ONLY
$45.00
Popular

Naan

Veggie Naan Pizza
$12.95
Crab Dip Naan Pizza
$14.95
Chicken Naan Pizza
$13.95
White 5 Cheese Naan Pizza
$10.95
Chicken Makhni Naan Pizza
$15.95

Mac And Cheese

Mac N Cheese Bites
$8.95

Chips And Salsa

Chips, Salsa & Queso
$15.00
Popular

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Naan Pizza
$13.95
Chicken Makhni Naan Pizza
$15.95

Cheese Naan

White 5 Cheese Naan Pizza
$10.95

Cheese Pizza

White 5 Cheese Naan Pizza
$10.95

White Pizza

White 5 Cheese Naan Pizza
$10.95

Curry

Curry Fries
$7.95
Popular

More

1637 Crab Dip
$14.95
Vegetable Pakora
$6.95
Appetizer Sampler
$14.95
Taphouse Burger
$14.95
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

23418 Three Notch Road, California MD 20619

Directions

Gallery

The Taphouse 1637 image
The Taphouse 1637 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bollywood Masala
orange starNo Reviews
23418 Three Notch Rd ​ California, MD 20619
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
orange star3.8 • 154
22775 Three notch rd. Unit A California, MD 20619
View restaurantnext
KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
14442 Solomons Island Road Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)
orange star4.5 • 1,589
14575 Solomons Island Rd Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar
orange star3.8 • 979
14636 Solomons Island Rd S Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Island Hideaway
orange starNo Reviews
14556 Solomons Island Rd S Solomons, MD 20688
View restaurantnext
Map

More near California

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leonardtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Taphouse 1637

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston