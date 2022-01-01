Go
The Tap Room - Bay Shore

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

44-46 East Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled BBQ chicken and blended cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
Spinach Dip$13.00
A creamy blend of sour cream, cream cheese, spinach, and various cheeses. Served with house made pita chips.
Whiskey Burger$17.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, topped with jameson infused bacon, cheddar cheese and finished with a whiskey sauce.
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
Wrap It Up$14.00
Buffalo chicken tenderloins, tomato, shredded lettuce and bleu cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Steak Sandwich$18.00
Sliced skirt steak topped with sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, avocado and red onions. Drizzled with a chipotle aioli sauce on ciabatta bread.
Shrooms & Bulbs$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with fresh mushrooms, onions and melted swiss.
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
8 Wings$14.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Tap Room hot sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Groups
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

44-46 East Main St

Bay Shore NY

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

