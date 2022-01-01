Go
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1010 Park Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1614 reviews)

Popular Items

The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
12 Wings$17.00
Wrap It Up$14.00
Buffalo chicken tenderloins, tomato, shredded lettuce and bleu cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Boneless Wings$14.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Tap Room hot sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
Burger Wrap$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, topped with shaved lettuce, fresh diced tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo and pickles. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
German pretzel served with whole grain mustard and nacho cheese sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1010 Park Blvd

Massapequa Park NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 12:30 am
