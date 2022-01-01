Go
The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center

Welcome to Tap Room RVC! Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.

47-51 N Village Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
German pretzel served with whole grain mustard and nacho cheese sauce.
Chicken à la Vodka Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken tossed in house made vodka sauce, topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Strawberry Fields Salad$13.00
Fresh local strawberries, craisins, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, fresh tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Served over mixed greens and tossed in raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Boneless Wings$14.00
Crispy boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
Roasted Cauliflower Salad$13.00
Roasted cauliflower tossed in light buffalo sauce with red onion, gorgonzola, and cucumber. Tossed in a buffalo ranch dressing and served over a bed of fresh spinach.
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.95
Location

Rockville Centre NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
