BOBBIQUE

Established in June of 2006, Bobbique prides itself on serving the best Southern Barbecue on Long Island. Starting with high quality & always fresh cuts of pork, beef and poultry, delivered daily from the Hunts Point Meat Market in the Bronx.

Our Southern Pride Pit is fired with local hard and fruit woods and is capable of smoking up to 700 Ibs. of meat at a time. Together with low temperatures and the rotisserie action we are able to achieve the perfect smoke ring.

