Go
Toast

Tap Room

Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.

114 W Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Homemade Fried Cheese$10.00
House-cut fresh mozz sticks lightly fried and served with Grandma Bonanno’s red sauce.
Whiskey Burger$17.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, topped with jameson infused bacon, cheddar cheese and finished with a whiskey sauce.
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$13.00
Chicken a la Vodka Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken tossed in alla vodka sauce topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
Mac & Cheese Burger$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with mac & cheese, melted cheddar cheese and finished with fig jam.
Boneless Wings$14.00
Crispy boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
See full menu

Location

114 W Main St

Patchoge NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gotta Empanada

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

That Meetball Place - Patchogue

No reviews yet

A place to MEET & have a BALL! We have so much to offer: bringing people together in our warm environment with a chic vibe. Join us for lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch or cocktails on our outdoor terrace and lounge.

Blue Point Brewpub

No reviews yet

Long Island's Craft Brewery offering beer, food, and more for delivery and take-out.

BOBBIQUE

No reviews yet

Established in June of 2006, Bobbique prides itself on serving the best Southern Barbecue on Long Island. Starting with high quality & always fresh cuts of pork, beef and poultry, delivered daily from the Hunts Point Meat Market in the Bronx.
Our Southern Pride Pit is fired with local hard and fruit woods and is capable of smoking up to 700 Ibs. of meat at a time. Together with low temperatures and the rotisserie action we are able to achieve the perfect smoke ring.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston