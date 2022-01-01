Go
Great Drinks. Great Food. Come in and enjoy or Take Away.

17 North Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (164 reviews)

Popular Items

Tapp Burger$16.00
Classic Cheeseburger, Choice of Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles. Adding Bacon Recommended.
Mediterrian Lamb Burger$18.00
Lamb Burger with Pickled Red Onion, Olive Tapenade, Feta Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Impossible Burger$17.00
Vegetarian. Impossible burger, Port Wine Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Whiskey BBQ Sauce.
12 Wings$15.00
Slow cooked and flash fried. Always tender.
Abita Root Beer Bottle N/A$4.00
Onion Rings$9.00
Beer battered Onion Rings Served with Ranch Dip.
Fish Fry$14.00
Beer Battered Cod Strips, Champagne Tartar Sauce, Sweety Peppers, Lemon Wedge
Bell's Mac N Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Bell's Lager, Cheddar Bechamel, Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17 North Broadway

Tarrytown NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

