The Taproom & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
427 W. Crystal Lake Avenue • $$
Location
427 W. Crystal Lake Avenue
Haddonfield NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bread Board Plus
Custom Subs & Sandwiches, Homemade Soups & Salads, Catering for all Occasions
Tre Famiglia Ristorante
At Tre Famiglia pride ourselves on making your dining experience a most memorable one. For over 115 years we assure you'll get the best quality food and service. Come in and enjoy or distinctively different Italian fare that keeps the locals coming back for more.
MECHA Chocolate
Best chocolate on the planet
Keg & Kitchen
During the COVID-19 restrictions, we are offering takeout orders on a limited schedule. Starting Monday June 15th, we will be allowing guest to dine at our restaurant. Please check our menu options for availability