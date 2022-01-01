Go
Toast

The Taste of Brazil

An unique dining experience and authentic
Brazilian cuisine. Taste every moment!

SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

6222 Bustleton Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6222 Bustleton Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rolling Thunder Skating Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

On Charcoal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Soulfedphilly Lounging By The Sea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston