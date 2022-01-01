The Taste of New Orleans
Come in and enjoy!
31701 Rim Of The World Drive
Location
31701 Rim Of The World Drive
Fawnskin CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Azteca Grill Mexican Food Restaurant
Hosts Rosa and Arturo feature authentic Baja Style Mexican dishes, plus several very popular signature menu items— including Azteca Shrimp, Enchiladas del Mar, and the world famous Azteca Quesadillas. The Azteca Grill is a popular Mexican restaurant for both locals and tourists alike. Using the best fresh ingredients and careful preparation, each Azteca dish is distinct, delicious, and reasonably priced. Azteca's breakfast menu includes a variety of American favorites served with country fried potatoes, along with traditional Mexican favorites.
The Cookshak
Located in Big Bear Lake right in front of the Elks Lodge. The Cookshak is the happening restaurant where the locals come eat and socialize with their furry friends in tow. Our menu features dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life. Come visit us today!
Royal Thai Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Himalayan Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!