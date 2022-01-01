Go
Toast

The Taste Smokers

Smells Good Tastes Better

318 E. Third St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GourMaQ & Cheese - Plain$8.00
Our popular 5 cheese MaQ & cheese with no protein toppings (plain).
Choose 2 Meats$15.00
Please ONLY Choose 2 proteins and 1 side unless you are paying for an additional side a la carte
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Elote$4.00
Baked Beans$4.00
Choose 4 Meats$21.00
Please ONLY Choose 4 proteins and 2 sides unless you are paying for an additional side a la carte
Choose 3 Meats$18.00
Please ONLY Choose 3 proteins and 1 side unless you are paying for an additional side a la carte
MaQ & Cheese$5.00
Rainbow Beach (Jerk Chicken)$11.00
GourMaQ Meat
Our popular MaQ & cheese topped with a protein of your choice
See full menu

Location

318 E. Third St

Bethlehem PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Nest - Bethlehem

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Jefe's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mister Lee's - Bethlehem

No reviews yet

FARM TO LADLE

Molinari's

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian food-inspired with a focus on fresh, flavorful, and simple cuisine utilizing the landscape and agriculture of the Lehigh Valley.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston