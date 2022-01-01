The Taste Smokers
Smells Good Tastes Better
318 E. Third St
Popular Items
Location
318 E. Third St
Bethlehem PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Nest - Bethlehem
Come in and enjoy!
El Jefe's Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
Mister Lee's - Bethlehem
FARM TO LADLE
Molinari's
Authentic Italian food-inspired with a focus on fresh, flavorful, and simple cuisine utilizing the landscape and agriculture of the Lehigh Valley.