Go
Toast

The Tasting Room

After retiring from the Air Force and flying for Continental Airlines, Jerry Lasco opened The Tasting Room in 2003 with the idea to create a wine bar using a retail-pricing model instead of a restaurant model so that guests would never experience the sticker shock of seeing their favorite wine priced three or even four times the retail price. Most of all, Jerry wanted to provide a comfortable and casual place where friends and neighbors could enjoy sophisticated wine. Over the years, the original Uptown location (now closed) grew from 900 square feet to almost 7,000. Cocktails were added to the offerings, and a chef-driven culinary program was put in place. Now you can enjoy these culinary pairings at The Tasting Room CityCentre!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

818 Town and Country Blvd. • $$

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$11.00
Truffle oil, parmesan, garlic aioli. Gluten free, vegetarian
Piccanti Pizza$19.00
Pepperoni, chile flakes, spicy honey, tomato sauce
Arrabiatta Pizza$19.00
Capocollo, pepperoni, sausage, basil, tomato saucce
1/2 Cheese Board$17.00
Selection of cheese from Houston Dairymaids with grapes, honey, quince paste, candied pecans, grilled ciabatta. Available in half & full orders. Add charcuterie for an additional cost.
Tasting Room Cheeseburger$17.00
Grilled 8 oz. beef patty, cheddar cheese, gilled onions, bibb lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeno mustard aioli. Served with fries.
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$15.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Wild Mushroom Pizza$19.00
Roasted mushrooms, garlic, bianca sauce, truffle oil
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Tomatoes, basil, olive oil, tomato sauce
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Black garlic aioli, almonds, pomegranate reduction
GL Arsonist Chardonnay$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

818 Town and Country Blvd.

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Postino Town and Country

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to Our Wonderful World of Crêpes!

Cafe Express

No reviews yet

We are passionate about creating beautiful and delicious food from our fine-dining kitchen, at neighborhood prices.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston