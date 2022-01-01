The Tasty Gator - Kaufman
A new and exciting Cajun restaurant.Recipes are based off Cajun classics in a fast casual environment. With over 50 years of combined restaurant experience brought together to serve our customers the best quality food!
1500 S Washington St
Location

Kaufman TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
