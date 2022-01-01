The Tavern Kitchen & Bar

Go
The Tavern Kitchen and Bar is an innovative take on the traditional fine dining restaurant – mixing a modern aesthetic with classic service to deliver exceptional globally inspired fare. Our menus change seasonally, highlighting the best ingredients; from locally sourced produce to seafood flown in fresh daily, USDA Prime Cut steaks, and an extensive wine list curated by our in house certified wine specialist.

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101

Popular Items

CHICKEN STRIPS$10.00
SHORT RIB TOASTED RAVIOLI$17.00
Short Rib, Asiago, Parmesan, Giardinieria, Tomato Confit, Goat Cheese Basil Fondue
CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA$25.00
Prosciutto, Sage & Pea Risotto, Parmesan Fondue, Marsla Demi Glaze
HALF BAKED COOKIE$10.00
BABY SPINACH$11.00
Crimini Mushroom, Egg, Red Onion, Gruyere, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
SURF & TURF SUSHI$22.00
Ahi Tuna, Filet Mignon, Tempura Asparagus, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, Truffled Microgreens
FILET MIGNON POTSTICKERS$17.00
Pan Seared, Sriracha Aioli, Spicy Ginger Soy Dipping Sauce
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101

St Louis MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
