The Tavern - Hamilton

1 Payne St • $

Avg 4.2 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

French Onion Soup$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Crumbly Blue, Flour & Salt Brioche Bun
Dinner Side$5.00
Your Choice of Sides
Honey Garlic Seared Salmon$24.00
Baby Carrots, Wild Rice
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Mozzarella, House made Marinara, Linguini
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Lemon, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
Sunnybrook Farms Tavern Burger$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Flour & Salt Brioche Bun
Arugula Salad$10.00
Carrot Ribbons, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Asparagus, Shaved Parmesan, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Balsamic Dressing
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Tavern Wings$12.00
10 Wings with your choice of Sauce
Bavarian Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.00
Salted Pretzels, Good Nature American Brown Ale, Jewett's Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1 Payne St

Hamilton NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
