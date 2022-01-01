The Tavern On Main
The Tavern On Main is a premier family owned and operated sports bar conveniently located one mile off of 35W in Lino Lakes. We offer great daily food specials, friendly service, fun atmosphere,pull tabs and happy hour 7 days a week!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8001 Lake Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8001 Lake Dr
Lino Lakes MN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Campanelle
Italian Influenced American Fare
The Blue Heron Grill
Your neighborhood family restaurant where you can come in, enjoy great food, atmosphere and relax!
Ham's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Invictus Brewing Company
Beer for the Unconquerable Soul