Go
Toast

The Tavern On Main

The Tavern On Main is a premier family owned and operated sports bar conveniently located one mile off of 35W in Lino Lakes. We offer great daily food specials, friendly service, fun atmosphere,pull tabs and happy hour 7 days a week!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8001 Lake Dr • $$

Avg 3.9 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Ranch Wrap$14.00
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, choice of spinach or shredded lettuce, tossed with ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
1/2 Broasted Chicken$18.00
Broasted chicken marinated in our own secret herbs & spices. All white meat add $2.00
Tavern Wings$15.00
Choose from traditional or boneless served with your choice of dressing & celery sticks. BBQ, buffalo, Jim Beam, spicy chipotle BBQ, sweet chili, house dry rub, teryaki, Tavern's house, gochujang, cajun ranch, honey BBQ, paresan garlic and Reaper.
Fish and Chips$17.00
Hand breaded Alaskan Cod fillets cooked golden brown, served with lemon & tartar sauce.
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Sauteed chicken, celery, onions, carrots, sweet peas & creamy gravy in a puff pasty shell (no potato choice with this entree)
The Texan$14.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon and an onion ring served with your choice of house or chipotle BBQ.
White Cheese Curds$12.00
Wisconsin cheddar cheese deep fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh salad of romaine lettuce, sweet red pepper, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese & grilled chicken tossed in Greek vinaigrette dressing served with grilled pita bread.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Sriracha breaded chicken breast, fried and topped with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun with a side of sriracha mayo.
Reuben$12.00
Grilled corned beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served on marble rye with our secret sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8001 Lake Dr

Lino Lakes MN

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Campanelle

No reviews yet

Italian Influenced American Fare

The Blue Heron Grill

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood family restaurant where you can come in, enjoy great food, atmosphere and relax!

Ham's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Invictus Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Beer for the Unconquerable Soul

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston