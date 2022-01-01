Go
The Tavern Restaurant

Traditional American

220 E College Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seafood Lasagna$25.00
Canadian Snow Crab, Shrimp and Sea Scallops, Layered with Noodles and Swiss and Parmesan Cheese. Baked and Served with a Creamy Mornay Sauce.
Prime Rib$59.00
Prime Rib Coated with Crushed Peppercorns and Marinated in a Sauce of Garlic, Soy Sauce and Wine. Served with a Pepper Sauce of Beef Broth and Marinade. Prepared Rare with instructions to heat to desired temperature.
Salmon$43.00
Fresh Filet of Norwegian Salmon Available Broiled, Blackened Cajun Style or Grilled with Maple Glaze. Served on a Bed of Wild Rice.
Baked Lasagna
Layers of Lasagna Noodles, Ricotta Cheese, Provolone Cheese and Our Own Vegetarian Marinara Sauce.
Spiced Applesauce$3.00
Everyone’s favorite applesauce spiced with cinnamon and brown sugar
Pork Loin with Mushroom Demi-Glaze$36.00
Fresh Local Hogs Galore Pork Loin Slow Roasted and Served with a Forest Mushroom - Pinot Noir Demi-Glaze.
Chicken Al Julian$32.00
Fresh Chicken Breast Nestled in a Bed of Fresh "Fasta Pasta" Fettucine with a Sauce of Chablis, Cream and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Goot Essa Cheddar Cheese and Hogs Galore Bacon
Spinach Salad$5.00
Fresh Spinach and Sliced Mushrooms, Tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Oil and Wine Vinegar
Caesar Salad$5.00
Fresh Romaine Hearts topped with our house made Caesar dressing, croutons and Goot Essa Cheese
Original Cheesecake$8.00
Our Original Cheesecake with Graham cracker crust.
Location

220 E College Ave

State College PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

