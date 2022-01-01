The Tavern Restaurant
Traditional American
220 E College Ave
Popular Items
Location
220 E College Ave
State College PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Saloon
Music, Monkey Boys, and more. ... just a damn good bar.
El Jefe's Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
HiWay Pizza Pub
A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.
WC Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!