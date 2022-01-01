Go
The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug

Come in and enjoy!

16 Fairway Crossing

Popular Items

Tenth Hole Burger$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Steak Tacos$11.00
Soft Corn Tortilla, Marinated Steak, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Chili lime Crema
Fried Chicken Tenders$11.00
Spice it up with any of our signature sauces
Bavarian Soft Pretzels$10.00
Honey Mustard, Brown Mustard, Cheese Sauce
OG Cheese Pizza$10.00
Classic Cheese Pizza
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Honey Garlic Mayo
Pulled Pork Tacos$10.00
Soft Corn Tortilla, Pickled Red Onions, Homemade Cole-slaw, Mile High Sauce
Seasonal Salad$9.00
Mescaline greens, Apples, Goat cheese, Candied Nuts, Red Onion, House Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Cesar Wrap$12.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Home-made Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan, Buffalo Sauce, Tomato, in a Tomato Basil Wrap
Nachos$14.00
Shredded and Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Guacamole Crema, Chorizo and Chicken
Location

16 Fairway Crossing

Glastonbury CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
