The Terminal -
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Location
820 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute IN 47807
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pappy's BBQ - 111 East National Avenue
No Reviews
111 East National Avenue Brazil, IN 47834
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Terre Haute
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows - MCL Meadows
4.8 • 135
3 The Meadows Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurant
The Butler's Pantry Food Co. - 5001 E Poplar Dr
5.0 • 53
5001 E Poplar Dr Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurant