The Test Kitchen

A Test Kitchen focused on finding the intersection of Value and Quality.

825 SE Washington Ave

Popular Items

Nashville Grilled Chicken$11.00
Dozen Donuts$13.00
Cooked-To-Order Fried Donuts made of a Cake and Potato Flour mix.
Seasoned Fries$3.50
Crunchy Potato Fries with special inhouse seasoning.
Cheeseburger Combo$11.50
Crunchy Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Seasoned Patty, Choice of Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle, Onion, Mayo.
Side, Drink.
Three Donuts$3.75
Cooked-To-Order Fried Donuts made of a Cake and Potato Flour mix.
Portobello Mushroom Burger$9.00
Vegetarian Mushroom Burger with Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and Lettuce
Cheeseburger$7.00
Crunchy Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Seasoned Patty, Choice of Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle, Onion, Mayo.
Orginal Beef & Cheddar$9.00
Tri Tip Steak Sandwich, Choice of Cheese
Donut of the Day$2.00
Cooked-To-Order Fried Donut with a new topping each day.
Logan Melt Combo$14.50
Grilled Cheese with Steak Tri-Tip
Side, Drink
Location

825 SE Washington Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
