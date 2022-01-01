Go
The Thirsty Chicken

Daiquiris & Wings
(Dine in or To-Go)

104 W Willis St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Chick: 5 Wings$11.00
Traditional Wings Seasoned in (1) Bird Bath of Choice (1) Big Dipper of choice
*Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!
The Jailbird: Chicken Sandwich$12.00
2 Strips of Chicken Tenders bathed in your favorite Bird Bath, TRAPPED inside a savory toasted bun. Topped with dill pickles.
*Comes with our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear
Chickadees: 2 Piece Tenders$9.00
2 Chicken Tenders breaded in our Original Naked Hen Seasoned In (1) Bird Bath of Choice, (1) Big Dipper of Choice
*Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!
WHAT THE FLOCK: 20 Piece Wings$33.00
Traditional Wings Seasoned in (4) Bird Baths of Choice, (4) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with (2) Orders of Our Signature Fries & (2) Fried Pickle Spears!
The Hen: 10 Piece Wings$19.00
Traditional Wings Seasoned in (2) Bird Bath of Choice, (2) Big Dippers of Choice
*Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!
The Hen: 5 Piece Tenders$19.00
Tenders Seasoned in (2) Bird Bath of Choice, (2) Big Dippers of Choice
*Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!
Basket of Fries$7.00
Enough for 3-4 People
Fried Pickles
Our Crispy dill pickle spears are breaded in our Original Naked Hen Seasoning. It is accompanied with a choice of 1 Big Dipper.
The Rooster: 15 Piece Wings$25.00
Traditional Wings Seasoned in (3) Bird Baths of Choice, (3) Big Dippers of Choice
*Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!
The Chick: 3 Piece Tenders$11.00
Tenders Seasoned in (1) Bird Bath of Choice (1) Big Dipper of choice
*Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!
Location

104 W Willis St

Leander TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
