The Thirsty Giraffe

Lakeside Bar and Grill featuring a full "in house smoked" BBQ Pit Menu, Homemade Pizza's, Broasted Chicken, Ahi Tuna, Grilled Shrimp, Friday Fish Fry and Saturday Prime Rib. Bar features a specialty drink menu and full bar.

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2200 County Road L • $$

Avg 4.3 (339 reviews)

Popular Items

King Prime Rib$29.99
Cheese Curds - Wisconsin$7.99
Chicken Tenders Basket$7.99
Pulled Pork Platter$11.99
8-Piece Dinner (To Go)$18.99
4-Piece Chicken$10.99
Queen Prime Rib$22.99
Corn Bread$0.99
Brisket Platter$15.99
The Bacon Cheddar$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2200 County Road L

Tomahawk WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
