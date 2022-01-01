The Thirsty Goat
A craft beer garden, an artisan coffee shop, and a place to gather all in one! It's whatever floats your goat!
4044 U.S. 41 Alternate South
Location
Clarksville TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
