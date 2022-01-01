Go
The Thirsty Goat

A craft beer garden, an artisan coffee shop, and a place to gather all in one! It's whatever floats your goat!

4044 U.S. 41 Alternate South



Location

Clarksville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
