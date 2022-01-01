The Thirsty Koala
We are an Australian inspired full service restaurant that offers organics, wild caught seafood, pastured meats and poultry and Aussie comfort goodies. Our menu is also chock-o-block full of allergen friendly and gluten free offerings. Find your comfort here.
35-12 Ditmars Blvd
Popular Items
Location
35-12 Ditmars Blvd
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
AwesomeSauce
Counter-serve halal food joint turning out chicken wings, burgers and sandwiches with spectacular flavors!
O'Hanlon's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
The Pomeroy
Come in and enjoy!
Local Kitchen
Come in and enjoy! Use promo code 25off in checkout for online orders and enjoy 25% off today!