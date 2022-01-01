Go
The Thirsty Koala

We are an Australian inspired full service restaurant that offers organics, wild caught seafood, pastured meats and poultry and Aussie comfort goodies. Our menu is also chock-o-block full of allergen friendly and gluten free offerings. Find your comfort here.

Popular Items

Organic Pasta- Penne a la Vodka (Gluten Free, Can be prepared vegan upon request)$19.00
(Organic, gluten free , can prepare a vegan option upon request).
Eggplant “Parma” (GF)$22.00
breaded garden eggplant, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, shallot, onion, garlic, Pomodoro, fresh basil. (gluten free, vegetarian, contains dairy)
Beer Battered Cod (GF)$25.00
(gluten, dairy, soy free)
The Todman Avenue$17.50
Grilled Mennela's chicken marinated in our house made asada, with cheddar, avocado, romaine, sliced fresh tomato, sliced red onion. (Gluten free prep is available.) Complete your meal with your choice of a side. (Halal)
Crispy Fried Calamari (GF)$18.00
Floured squid tubes and tentacles, flash fried and served with sweet chili, Thai basil yoghurt, and fresh lemon (gluten free)
Heaps Good "Kale Halloumi" (GF)$15.00
organic quinoa, mesclun, charred kale, avocado, seasonal fruit, kimchi, grilled haloumi, fresh herbs, lemon vinaigrette (vegetarian, can be prepared vegan)
House Side Salad (GF)$8.00
mesclun, tomato, Persian cucumber, mango, champagne vinaigrette (vegan)
Choose Your Favorite Beef Burgers
Grilled Beyond Burger$20.00
Grilled Beyond Burger patty, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized cippolini onions, bib lettuce. fresh tomato, red onion, vegan “cheesy viz” sauce, house made pickles, ciabatta (gluten free prep available)
Location

35-12 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
