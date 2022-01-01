Go
The Thirsty Pig

Come in and enjoy!

HOT DOGS

37 Exchange Street • $$

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
12 hour slow cooked pork, topped with raw onion and BBQ sauce, served with pickles and coleslaw
BBQ Bahn Mi$6.00
Bread & butter pickles, pickled carrot, chili mayo, BBQ sauce
Build Your Own Hot Dog$5.00
Build your own hot dog, pick from sauces available
Build Your Own Basket$9.00
Build you own two dog basket, pick from sauces available
Icelandic Dog$6.00
Ketchup, mustard, raw onions, herbed mayo, crispy onions
Pretzel$7.00
Warm soft pretzel covered with butter and salted, served with honey mustard and beer cheese
Chicago Dog$7.00
Sweet relish, onion, dill pickle, tomato, sport pepper, yellow mustard, celery salt
Soda$3.00
Eli's ginger beer, Maine Root root beer and Maine Root mandarin orange soda. Note which flavor in special instructions below.
Ballpark$9.00
Classic sweet Italian-style pork sausage topped with caramelized onions, grilled peppers and spicy mustard
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Served with carrots, celery and corn chips
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

37 Exchange Street

Portland ME

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
