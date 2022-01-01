Go
Toast

The Thirsty Sasquatch

Come in and enjoy!

2110 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

22" Combo$36.00
22" NY Style Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Olives, Onions, and Mushrooms
22" NY Cheese$26.00
22" NY Style Pizza with Grande Cheese
22" Pepperoni$32.00
22" NY Style Pizza with Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Castelvetrano Olives, House Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing*
22" Spicy Swine$35.00
22" NY Pizza with Pepperoni, Pineapple, and Jalapeño
Side Marinara (4oz)$2.00
Side Vegan Ranch (2oz)$1.00
Ranch$0.75
22" Vegan Garden$34.00
Vegan Violife Mozzarella, Red Bell Pepper, Spinach, Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Vegan Pesto
Half & Half
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering

Location

2110 Main St

Vancouver WA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sabor Mexicano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Trap Door Brewing

No reviews yet

Trap Door Brewing is working tirelessly to get delicious craft beer to you in the safest way possible. Enjoy a pint on the large heated Beer Porch or find a comfy spot inside the taproom. Grab a bite at the food carts (E-San Thai, Taco City, Lettuce-Eat) steps away or any of the many local restaurants (Bleu Door Bakery, Pie Hole Pizzeria, Hungry Sasquatch)

La Provence & Petite Provence

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twigs Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston