The Thompson's Kitchen

SOUTHERN ROOTS GLOBAL FLAVORS
YOUR ALLWAY'S

SMOKED SALMON

1880 Fairview Blvd

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Smash Burger$15.00
8oz Burger with homemade
Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam,
Comeback Sauce and Dill Pickles
On a Toasted Kaiser Bun.
Cooked to Medium/Medium Well
Brack Mac$15.00
Fried Chicken and Cola Country Ham over Mac and Cheese with Comeback Sauce and chives.
Low Country Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Shrimp, Peppers and Onions simmered with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cajun Seasoning. Served over Creamy Stone Ground Grits finished with Fresh Parsley (GF)
Gorgonzola Cream Pasta$15.00
With Grilled Chicken, Spinach and Sun-dried Tomatoes
Salad of The Moment$12.00
Field Greens with Feta, Toasted Almonds,
Sun-dried Cranberries, and Honey Cider Vinaigrette. (GF)
Crawfish Pasta$19.00
Butter Poached Crawfish Tails, Tasso Ham and Smoked Gouda Cream, Fresh Spinach, Cavatappi pasta and finished with Parsley.
Bird of Paradise$15.00
Ginger Sour Orange Grilled Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Chili Mango Sauce, Cilantro Lime Crema, Pickled Red Onions and Crushed Roasted Peanuts. Finished with Cilantro. (GF, DF without Créma)
Shrimp Taco$17.00
3 Flour Tacos with Ginger Cardamom Shrimp, Jasmine Rice, Mango Chili Slaw, Yum Yum Suace and finished with Cilantro, Lime, and Tempura Cracklings. (GF Sub Corn Tortillas, No Tempura)
French Fries$6.00
Side of Cheesy Mac$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet

Location

1880 Fairview Blvd

Fairview TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

