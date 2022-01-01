Three Cod Tavern
Homemade American Comfort Food, Fresh Seafare, and Marblehead’s Premier Pub
141 Pleasant Street
Location
141 Pleasant Street
Marblehead MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Soall Viet Kitchen
From bright herbs to French influences, Soall Viet Kitchen draws from the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam. We are refreshing Vietnamese cuisine.
Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead
Tacos and Comfort Food
Manhattan Sandwich Company
Come in and enjoy!
Pikilia Inc
Come in and enjoy!