Go
Toast

TLK

Come in and enjoy!

58 3rd Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

JAPANESE EGGPLANT (GF,V)$13.00
with asian greens, bird's eye chilies, tamarind and crispy shallots.
GREEN MANGO & CAULIFLOWER SALAD (gf,v)$14.00
Spiced roasted cauliflower, crushed peanuts and cashew-ginger dressing.
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN & GLASS NOODLES (GF)$20.00
with vermicelli glass noodles, scallions, pickled daikon and carrots, shredded red cabbage, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli and vinaigrette.
PEANUT STREET NOODLES (GF, V)$19.00
Stir fried in peanut sauce, sugar snap peas, red cabbage, bean sprouts, red chilies, scallions, crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro served with charred lime.
YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)$17.00
Choice of protein, with puffed tamaki rice, seasonal vegetables, pickled vegetable salad.
CRISPY & SPICY VEG RICE (GF,V)$19.00
CHARRED BRUSSEL SPROUT SALAD (GF,V)$16.00
with warm mint, scallions, bean sprouts, radicchio, carrots, toasted almond, and lime shallot dressing.
Chinese Broccoli$4.00
CRISPY TOFU BITES (GF,V)$12.00
crispy tofu, fresh herbs with sambal dipping sauce.
ANCIENT GRAIN STIR FRY (GF,V)$17.00
red quinoa, popped amaranth, toasted kasha, crispy noodle nest, ginger cashew vinaigrette.
See full menu

Location

58 3rd Avenue

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Long Pour

No reviews yet

Large Selection Of Single Malts, Craft Beers, and Sports

The Gray Mare

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

#Baonanas - East Village

No reviews yet

New take on banana pudding! Light, fluffy mousse, softened wafers, and fresh fruits in every scoop :D

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria

No reviews yet

Mediterranean-Italian fare, including house-cured meats & homemade bread, served at communal tables.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston