Go
Toast

The Tip Tap Room

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

138 Cambridge Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)

Popular Items

BREAD PUDDING$10.00
WILD MUSHROOM BOLOGNESE$23.00
HALF ROASTED CHICKEN$24.00
BREAD FOR 2
BAKED BRIE$19.00
MEATBALL SUB$17.00
BOAR GNOCCHI$27.00
STEAK FRITES$27.00
GRILLED CORN$9.00
BREAD FOR 4
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

138 Cambridge Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Winery At The Greenway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boloco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

No reviews yet

Tell only your best friends!

MMMac & Cheese

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston