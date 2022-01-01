Go
THE TIPSY GOAT

We are a family owned Irish pub and grill located in downtown Thousand Oaks. We offer Irish and American cuisine and a full bar in a casual fun atmoshere. You can join us on one of our 2 large outdoor patios or inside for a cozy dining experience. We have something for everyone to enjoy including pool, darts, shuffleboard, ping pong, giant Jenga, multiple firepits and more. There are DJ's and dancing every Friday and Saturday night and brunch with live music on the patio every Sunday.

159 E. THOUSAND OAKS BLVD

THOUSAND OAKS CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
