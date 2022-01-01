Go
The Tomato Head



PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

12 Market Sq • $$

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Tuscan Chicken$12.25
CHICKEN ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ PESTO ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
9" Cheese Pizza (Make Your Own)$8.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
Large Southwest Salad$14.65
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
14" Cheese Pizza (Make Your Own)$13.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
Small Ham & Cheese$7.95
HAM ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ MUSTARD ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED WITH LETTUCE ∙ TOMATO
Large Oh Boy$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ CHICKEN ∙ BENTON’S BACON ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ POPPYSEED DRESSING ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
Slice of Cheese Pizza (make your own)$2.25
Large Cheddar Head$11.25
FRESH SPINACH ∙ SMOKED TURKEY OR BAKED TOFU ∙ ROASTED ONION ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ MUSTARD ∙ HEATED WITH TOMATO
Large Kepner Melt$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ BAKED TOFU ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ HERBED TOMATO ∙ PINEAPPLE ∙ ROASTED ONION ∙ WALNUT ∙ PESTO ∙ MUSTARD ∙ HEATED
Small Tuscan Chicken$9.95
CHICKEN ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ PESTO ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

12 Market Sq

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm




