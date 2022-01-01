Go
The Tomato Head

7240 Kingston Pike in the Gallery Shopping Center

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

7240 KINGSTON PIKE • $$

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Oh Boy$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ CHICKEN ∙ BENTON’S BACON ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ POPPYSEED DRESSING ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
Small Oh Boy$9.95
FRESH SPINACH ∙ CHICKEN ∙ BENTON’S BACON ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ POPPYSEED DRESSING ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
Simon Plate$6.85
PASTA, TURKEY OR MARINATED TOFU, CUCUMBER, BROCCOLI, FRUIT
LG Southwest Salad$14.65
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
Small Southwest Salad$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
Large Tuscan Chicken$12.50
CHICKEN ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ PESTO ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
14" Cheese Pizza$13.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
Large Turkey Melt$11.25
SMOKED TURKEY ∙ FRESH SPINACH ∙ RED ONION ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ MUSTARD ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED WITH TOMATO ∙ SPROUTS
9" Cheese Pizza$8.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
Cookies
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

7240 KINGSTON PIKE

Knoxville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
